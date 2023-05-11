Analysis of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS): Selected Notes

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed the day trading at $2.17 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1153107 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Greenman William Mariner sold 60,480 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 169,344 led to the insider holds 2,616,411 shares of the business.

Jayaraman Vivek K sold 25,356 shares of CERS for $70,997 on Mar 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 641,861 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 25,353 shares for $2.79 each. As a result, the insider received 70,781 and left with 346,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 412.32M and an Enterprise Value of 397.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5450.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERS traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERS traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 180.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 8.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $43.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.84M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.23M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.05M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.5M and the low estimate is $187M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.