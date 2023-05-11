Analysis of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN): Selected Notes

After finishing at $3.63 in the prior trading day, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) closed at $3.85, up 6.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808992 shares were traded. XIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 61.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on May 28, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 10, 2009, Roth Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Roth Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 30, 2009, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XIN now has a Market Capitalization of 18.35M and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XIN has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7456.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 127.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 824.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Shares short for XIN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 2.17k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.