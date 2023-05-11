Analyst EPS estimates for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) stock

After finishing at $1.93 in the prior trading day, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed at $1.73, down -10.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886131 shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTX now has a Market Capitalization of 68.54M and an Enterprise Value of 312.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4799, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2543.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 707.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 6.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.82% and a Short% of Float of 23.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $78.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120M to a low estimate of $58.27M. As of the current estimate, Aemetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.9M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.83M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.22M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.51M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557M and the low estimate is $281.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.