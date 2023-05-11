Analyst EPS estimates for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) stock

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) closed the day trading at $8.13 down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $8.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528774 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.

On December 11, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2017, with a $3.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUX now has a Market Capitalization of 445.35M and an Enterprise Value of 470.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUX traded about 495.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUX traded about 399.3k shares per day. A total of 45.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.07M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.65M, up 37.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $508.95M and the low estimate is $508.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 150.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.