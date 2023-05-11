Analyst EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) stock

In the latest session, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) closed at $1.20 down -11.48% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1928149 shares were traded. RXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1750.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rackspace Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5 from $9 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Samant Shashank bought 19,933 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 91,520 led to the insider holds 158,507 shares of the business.

Samant Shashank bought 100,000 shares of RXT for $454,620 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 138,574 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXT now has a Market Capitalization of 391.64M and an Enterprise Value of 4.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6704.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXT has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 212.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.75M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.43% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 7.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $757.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $761M to a low estimate of $754M. As of the current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $775.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.49M, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $766.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $703.83M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.12B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.