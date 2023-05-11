Analysts predict EPS of $1.43 for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s current quarter

After finishing at $57.99 in the prior trading day, Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) closed at $56.51, down -2.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546258 shares were traded. NGVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NGVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $64 from $92 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $81 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when White Richard Allen JR sold 1,439 shares for $81.00 per share. The transaction valued at 116,559 led to the insider holds 6,530 shares of the business.

PLATT PHILLIP JOHN sold 8,847 shares of NGVT for $722,915 on Mar 02. The CAO & VP, Bus Transform Lead now owns 5,534 shares after completing the transaction at $81.71 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, WOODCOCK STUART EDWARD JR., who serves as the EVP and Pres, Perf Materials of the company, sold 4,968 shares for $82.14 each. As a result, the insider received 408,072 and left with 26,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, Ingevity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGVT has reached a high of $90.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 293.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 379.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NGVT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 849.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 864.16k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $487.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $507.9M to a low estimate of $477M. As of the current estimate, Ingevity Corporation’s year-ago sales were $419.9M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.55M, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $571M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.