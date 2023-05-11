Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) closed the day trading at $0.51 down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523961 shares were traded. SOLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.30 and its Current Ratio is at 26.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 17, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 20, 2019, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $6.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOLO now has a Market Capitalization of 71.04M and an Enterprise Value of -44.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0089.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOLO traded about 717.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOLO traded about 500.32k shares per day. A total of 118.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.52M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.25M, compared to 10.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87M to a low estimate of $820k. As of the current estimate, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s year-ago sales were $986.28k, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $36.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.63M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.69M and the low estimate is $18.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.