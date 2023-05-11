Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL)

In the latest session, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) closed at $5.08 down -6.27% from its previous closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616762 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Doyle Jason F. bought 7,200 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 49,968 led to the insider holds 33,402 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 835.99M and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RTL has traded an average of 688.08K shares per day and 754.33k over the past ten days. A total of 133.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RTL is 0.85, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.