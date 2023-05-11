Analysts provide stock recommendations for biote Corp. (BTMD)

In the latest session, biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) closed at $5.71 down -10.78% from its previous closing price of $6.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519472 shares were traded. BTMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of biote Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On June 23, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Conlon Mary Elizabeth sold 10,867 shares for $5.92 per share. The transaction valued at 64,383 led to the insider holds 122,402 shares of the business.

Roystone Capital Management LP bought 375,000 shares of BTMD for $1,218,750 on Feb 07. The 10% Owner now owns 2,971,566 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, HEYER ANDREW R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 300,000 and bolstered with 345,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTMD now has a Market Capitalization of 46.53M and an Enterprise Value of 87.73M. As of this moment, biote’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTMD has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTMD has traded an average of 53.26K shares per day and 77.36k over the past ten days. A total of 39.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.40M. Insiders hold about 23.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BTMD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 44.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 64.23k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $192.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.96M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $227.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.4M and the low estimate is $219.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.