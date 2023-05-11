Analysts provide stock recommendations for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)

After finishing at $42.39 in the prior trading day, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) closed at $36.32, down -14.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2548395 shares were traded. NVEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVEI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.67B and an Enterprise Value of 5.43B. As of this moment, Nuvei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEI has reached a high of $53.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 364.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.18M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NVEI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.23M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $253.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.29M to a low estimate of $250.03M. As of the current estimate, Nuvei Corporation’s year-ago sales were $214.54M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.67M, an increase of 49.40% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $303.41M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $843.32M, up 47.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.