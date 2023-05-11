Analysts provide stock recommendations for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) closed the day trading at $70.75 down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $70.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614879 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On November 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Burkhardt Timothy A. sold 3,500 shares for $69.12 per share. The transaction valued at 241,920 led to the insider holds 26,066 shares of the business.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 8,547 shares of SKY for $579,828 on Feb 23. The EVP now owns 27,204 shares after completing the transaction at $67.84 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, LYALL JONATHAN WADE, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 11,928 shares for $72.85 each. As a result, the insider received 868,952 and left with 28,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $76.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKY traded about 456.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKY traded about 378.38k shares per day. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SKY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.95. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $538.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $545.1M to a low estimate of $529.8M. As of the current estimate, Skyline Champion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $638.12M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $588.03M, a decrease of -19.00% less than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $693.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.