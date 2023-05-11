Analysts provide stock recommendations for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) closed the day trading at $47.28 down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $48.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8753356 shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $64 from $66 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when MORRIS WES bought 9,362 shares for $48.18 per share. The transaction valued at 451,061 led to the insider holds 42,759 shares of the business.

MORRIS WES bought 1,000 shares of TSN for $48,180 on May 10. The Group President Poultry now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $48.18 per share. On May 09, another insider, Stewart Brady J., who serves as the Group President Fresh Meats of the company, bought 2,040 shares for $48.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,736 and bolstered with 57,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSN now has a Market Capitalization of 22.07B and an Enterprise Value of 29.76B. As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $94.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSN traded about 3.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSN traded about 6.52M shares per day. A total of 356.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.91M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Dividends & Splits

TSN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.86 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $13.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.25B to a low estimate of $13.32B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.49B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.86B, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.47B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.28B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.46B and the low estimate is $53.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.