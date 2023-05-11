Analyzing Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Allbirds Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.25, down -8.09% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1662181 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVITAN DAN bought 75,796 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 81,860 led to the insider holds 106,283 shares of the business.

Bufano Michael J sold 10,570 shares of BIRD for $29,807 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 323,188 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Vernachio Joseph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,784 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 19,131 and left with 373,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 191.95M and an Enterprise Value of 130.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $6.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8265.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIRD traded 2.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 8.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $48.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.4M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.76M, an estimated decrease of -22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.38M, a decrease of -17.60% over than the figure of -$22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.63M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.77M, down -14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.9M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.