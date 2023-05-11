Analyzing Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)’s quick and current ratios

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed the day trading at $5.58 up 7.10% from the previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2618916 shares were traded. HOUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOUS now has a Market Capitalization of 568.41M and an Enterprise Value of 3.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOUS traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOUS traded about 2.74M shares per day. A total of 109.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.06% stake in the company. Shares short for HOUS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.55M, compared to 11.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.46% and a Short% of Float of 16.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.88 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, a decrease of -11.10% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $6.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.