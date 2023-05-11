Analyzing Hongli Group Inc. (HLP)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $2.34 in the prior trading day, Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) closed at $2.52, up 7.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1650443 shares were traded. HLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLP now has a Market Capitalization of 42.70M and an Enterprise Value of 47.98M. As of this moment, Hongli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLP has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3770, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3770.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 448.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.63M. Shares short for HLP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 3.34k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.18%.