Analyzing Treasure Global Inc. (TGL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) was $1.57 for the day, up 5.37% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3609134 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when HOO VOON HIM sold 1,702,899 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,046,431 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HOO VOON HIM bought 202,899 shares of TGL for $811,596 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 1,702,899 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGL now has a Market Capitalization of 26.28M and an Enterprise Value of 21.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGL has reached a high of $19.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1768.

Shares Statistics:

TGL traded an average of 126.49K shares per day over the past three months and 435.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.53M. Insiders hold about 35.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 43.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 90.14k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.