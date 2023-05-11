Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) was $3.66 for the day, up 7.33% from the previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857514 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 24, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on May 23, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 87,500 led to the insider holds 2,020,686 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of APLD for $90,000 on Apr 13. The CEO; Chairman now owns 1,995,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 1,970,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLD now has a Market Capitalization of 302.74M and an Enterprise Value of 316.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3087.

Shares Statistics:

APLD traded an average of 741.95K shares per day over the past three months and 499.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.94M to a low estimate of $20.6M. As of the current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.52M, an estimated increase of 258.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.35M, an increase of 703.50% over than the figure of $258.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.55M, up 562.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.86M and the low estimate is $241.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 375.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.