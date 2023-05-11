Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3905 Before Closing at $0.40

In the latest session, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) closed at $0.40 down -21.57% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517850 shares were traded. SFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5244 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3905.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.99M and an Enterprise Value of 21.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFR has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9119, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2825.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFR has traded an average of 982.24K shares per day and 389.56k over the past ten days. A total of 28.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.42M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SFR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 48.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 91.05k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.59M and the low estimate is $41.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.