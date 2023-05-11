Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.44, up 4.72% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266188 shares were traded. AQST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AQST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 59,532 shares of the business.

Barber Daniel bought 91,743 shares of AQST for $88,073 on Jun 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 193,702 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Schobel Alexander Mark, who serves as the Chief Innovation/Tech Officer of the company, bought 45,871 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,036 and bolstered with 882,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQST now has a Market Capitalization of 109.61M and an Enterprise Value of 131.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1691, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0555.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AQST traded 393.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 885.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $11.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12M to a low estimate of $10.68M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.27M, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.5M, a decrease of -4.90% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.68M, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.25M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.