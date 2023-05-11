Are analysts optimistic about Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s (AMEX:PZG) stock?

The closing price of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) was $0.31 for the day, down -10.29% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0360 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681224 shares were traded. PZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3569 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3110.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PZG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 04, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On April 27, 2015, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.70.

On August 01, 2014, Noble Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.Noble Financial initiated its Buy rating on August 01, 2014, with a $1.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PZG now has a Market Capitalization of 18.36M and an Enterprise Value of 22.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZG has reached a high of $0.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3363, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3544.

Shares Statistics:

PZG traded an average of 235.85K shares per day over the past three months and 665.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 17.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PZG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 35.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 49.13k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s year-ago sales were $210k, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 4,900.00% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331k, up 81.30% from the average estimate.