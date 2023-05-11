Are analysts optimistic about Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOND) stock?

The price of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) closed at $0.50 in the last session, up 19.89% from day before closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0824 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2895082 shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Davidson Francis bought 29,279 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 31,270 led to the insider holds 3,444,579 shares of the business.

Davidson Francis bought 29,999 shares of SOND for $32,819 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,415,300 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Davidson Francis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 30,909 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,216 and bolstered with 3,385,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOND now has a Market Capitalization of 127.18M and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6733, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4324.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOND traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.84M. Insiders hold about 17.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 14.14M, compared to 9.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.6M to a low estimate of $111.9M. As of the current estimate, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.47M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.23M, an increase of 30.40% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $461.08M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $783.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $821.89M and the low estimate is $736.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.