As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) offers stability

After finishing at $17.99 in the prior trading day, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $17.77, down -1.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508074 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MYGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Lambert Nicole sold 6,433 shares for $23.48 per share. The transaction valued at 151,047 led to the insider holds 240,506 shares of the business.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 15,000 shares of MYGN for $338,253 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 337,885 shares after completing the transaction at $22.55 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Lambert Nicole, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,184 shares for $22.74 each. As a result, the insider received 299,823 and left with 215,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 623.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 637.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 5.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $187.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.78M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.3M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.79M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.54M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $741.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.4M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $809.3M and the low estimate is $778.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.