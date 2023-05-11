Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock Price Peaks at $8.70 During Trading

The closing price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) was $8.08 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065799 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,510 led to the insider holds 6,195 shares of the business.

Wood River Capital, LLC bought 10,526,316 shares of ASPN for $100,000,002 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 15,780,426 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On May 12, another insider, Young Donald R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $14.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,150 and bolstered with 599,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 518.51M and an Enterprise Value of 432.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $21.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

ASPN traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $45.9M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.64M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.73M, an increase of 57.30% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.36M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.5M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.