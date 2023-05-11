Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)’s EPS estimates by 2 analysts

The price of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $1.50 in the last session, up 1.35% from day before closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2134522 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 194,511 led to the insider holds 2,244,235 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 49,563 shares of AUR for $101,609 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 253,497 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 894.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8029.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUR traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.87M with a Short Ratio of 13.87M, compared to 12.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400k and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.