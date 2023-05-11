AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.67

The closing price of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) was $0.67 for the day, down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0210 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553551 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 39.24M and an Enterprise Value of -36.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9243.

Shares Statistics:

AVRO traded an average of 545.39K shares per day over the past three months and 549.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.59M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 975.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$2.74.