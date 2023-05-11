Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Stock Closes down -71.05% on Wednesday Trading

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) closed the day trading at $2.05 down -71.05% from the previous closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5390451 shares were traded. BBLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $20.

On June 23, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Sanghavi Darshak sold 3,202 shares for $7.21 per share. The transaction valued at 23,086 led to the insider holds 40,394 shares of the business.

Sanghavi Darshak sold 3,743 shares of BBLN for $28,671 on Mar 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 43,596 shares after completing the transaction at $7.66 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sanghavi Darshak, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,640 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 22,440 and left with 47,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBLN now has a Market Capitalization of 152.15M and an Enterprise Value of 406.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLN has reached a high of $36.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.9525.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBLN traded about 43.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBLN traded about 577.48k shares per day. A total of 18.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.07M. Insiders hold about 42.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 374.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 289.02k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.34 and a low estimate of -$3.25, while EPS last year was -$6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.45, with high estimates of -$2.24 and low estimates of -$2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.34 and -$10.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.25. EPS for the following year is -$5.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.78 and -$6.69.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $337.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.2M to a low estimate of $335.5M. As of the current estimate, Babylon Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $266.45M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $345.9M, an increase of 30.40% over than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $351M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.