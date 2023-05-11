BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stocks Reach New Highs at $16.55 During Trading Session

In the latest session, BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed at $16.55 down -3.95% from its previous closing price of $17.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114942 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BankUnited Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 15, 2023, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $42.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKU has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.95% stake in the company. Shares short for BKU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 5.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKU is 1.08, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $240.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.87M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.96M, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.63M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $991.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $946.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.