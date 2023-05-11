Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stocks Hit Low of $15.11 Before Closing at $15.20

After finishing at $16.61 in the prior trading day, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed at $15.20, down -8.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5993677 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $29 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Brooks Guillermo sold 4,085 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 75,450 led to the insider holds 110,381 shares of the business.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 9,348 shares of BE for $173,312 on Apr 17. The EVP, GC & Secretary now owns 469,631 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Moore Sharelynn Faye, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,016 shares for $18.52 each. As a result, the insider received 37,336 and left with 162,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 4.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.16M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18M with a Short Ratio of 18.00M, compared to 19.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $319.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.69M to a low estimate of $282M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $243.24M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.93M, an increase of 36.70% over than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.5M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.