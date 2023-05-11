Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) closed at $0.23 in the last session, down -3.17% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030277 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2468 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRQS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRQS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38M and an Enterprise Value of -2.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5403.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRQS traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.