BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Stocks Hit Low of $22.58 Before Closing at $22.73

In the latest session, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) closed at $22.73 down -4.29% from its previous closing price of $23.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849547 shares were traded. BRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRP Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $30.

On April 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.UBS initiated its Buy rating on April 18, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron sold 15,000 shares for $29.34 per share. The transaction valued at 440,100 led to the insider holds 51,126 shares of the business.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron sold 10,000 shares of BRP for $293,300 on Nov 29. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Cohen Seth Bala, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 3,463 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider received 97,830 and left with 9,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has reached a high of $33.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRP has traded an average of 316.22K shares per day and 392.38k over the past ten days. A total of 58.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $282.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $291.41M to a low estimate of $276.84M. As of the current estimate, BRP Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.46M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.66M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.72M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $980.72M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.