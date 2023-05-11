Brunswick Corporation (BC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $78.17

In the latest session, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) closed at $78.17 down -3.46% from its previous closing price of $80.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038447 shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brunswick Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On November 15, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $82.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when FOULKES DAVID M sold 13,000 shares for $81.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,058,200 led to the insider holds 241,957 shares of the business.

Gwillim Ryan M sold 3,945 shares of BC for $333,155 on May 02. The E.V.P. & CFO now owns 24,698 shares after completing the transaction at $84.45 per share. On May 01, another insider, COOPER NANCY E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 327 shares for $86.23 each. As a result, the insider received 28,197 and left with 20,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.04B and an Enterprise Value of 8.17B. As of this moment, Brunswick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $93.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BC has traded an average of 549.67K shares per day and 663.74k over the past ten days. A total of 71.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BC is 1.60, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.12 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $2.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.35. EPS for the following year is $11.22, with 16 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $10.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Brunswick Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.