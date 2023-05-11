Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.31, up 12.11% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0371 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482253 shares were traded. BRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2868.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09M and an Enterprise Value of 7.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSH has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2861, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8015.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRSH traded 217.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 314.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.89M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 112.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 79.52k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.