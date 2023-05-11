Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Rise 15.84% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.95

The closing price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) was $0.95 for the day, up 15.84% from the previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530017 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 100 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harper-Denson Craig sold 700 shares of CRGE for $1,827 on Nov 16. The COO & CCO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Harper-Denson Craig, who serves as the COO & CCO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider received 20,700 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 213.10M and an Enterprise Value of 229.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7403.

Shares Statistics:

CRGE traded an average of 409.42K shares per day over the past three months and 797.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.83M, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.9M and the low estimate is $738.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.