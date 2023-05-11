CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) expected to report EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) closed the day trading at $4.29 down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6089405 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2650.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COMM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 17, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Watts Claudius E. IV bought 10,000 shares for $4.48 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 624,030 shares of the business.

Choi Justin C bought 16,094 shares of COMM for $74,998 on May 08. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec now owns 246,902 shares after completing the transaction at $4.66 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Watts Claudius E. IV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 67,495 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 11.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 110.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.6070.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COMM traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COMM traded about 4.17M shares per day. A total of 208.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.44M with a Short Ratio of 14.44M, compared to 11.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.23B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.48B and the low estimate is $8.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.