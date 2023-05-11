Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

As of close of business last night, Check-Cap Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.83, up 19.61% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036951 shares were traded. CHEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHEK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $6.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHEK now has a Market Capitalization of 7.78M and an Enterprise Value of -32.96M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHEK has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8689, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0044.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHEK traded 46.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 125.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.61M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHEK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 19.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.46 and -$2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.3.