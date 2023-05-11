Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Records 12.59% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) was $0.21 for the day, up 12.59% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0155 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5293887 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1803.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNXA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03M and an Enterprise Value of 10.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3617.

Shares Statistics:

CNXA traded an average of 878.20K shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 327.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 228.01k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.