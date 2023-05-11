Consensus estimate for Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s next quarter EPS at $1.24

In the latest session, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $174.55 down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $184.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1527541 shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Masimo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $180.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $149 to $173.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when KIANI JOE E bought 7,040 shares for $144.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,019,352 led to the insider holds 46,818 shares of the business.

KIANI JOE E bought 31,994 shares of MASI for $3,967,010 on Nov 14. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 39,778 shares after completing the transaction at $123.99 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, KIANI JOE E, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 7,784 shares for $129.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006,255 and bolstered with 7,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.95B and an Enterprise Value of 10.77B. As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $198.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MASI has traded an average of 309.93K shares per day and 506.02k over the past ten days. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 865.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 734.17k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $5.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $590.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $605M to a low estimate of $573.86M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $565.3M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $606.64M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $593.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.