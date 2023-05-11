Consensus estimate for View Inc. (VIEW)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.22

After finishing at $0.26 in the prior trading day, View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) closed at $0.25, down -2.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0056 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690213 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2671 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIEW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MADRONE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC sold 100,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 91,000 led to the insider holds 30,996,469 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 59,930 shares of VIEW for $83,303 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 211,166 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Mulpuri Rao, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 33,275 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,585 and bolstered with 151,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIEW now has a Market Capitalization of 94.80M and an Enterprise Value of 139.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4411, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1049.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 891.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 886.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 7.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $18.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $29M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.01M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37M, an increase of 126.80% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.33M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278M and the low estimate is $278M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.