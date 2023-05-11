Consensus estimates for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) stock’s next quarter

The price of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) closed at $1.03 in the last session, up 6.95% from day before closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0669 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578047 shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when CHURCH KATRINA J sold 117 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 125 led to the insider holds 10,353 shares of the business.

Singleton Mark Leonard sold 6,044 shares of BVS for $7,676 on Mar 24. The SVP & CFO now owns 12,581 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Reali Kenneth Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,811 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 13,625 and left with 30,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BVS now has a Market Capitalization of 67.87M and an Enterprise Value of 454.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3211, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0157.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BVS traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 171.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.50M. Insiders hold about 15.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 2.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.5M to a low estimate of $115M. As of the current estimate, Bioventus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.29M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.63M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $512.12M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563M and the low estimate is $553.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.