Consensus estimates for Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) was $1.42 for the day, up 19.33% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500244 shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1315.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVVD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.10 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 131.73M and an Enterprise Value of -236.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3561, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5585.

Shares Statistics:

IVVD traded an average of 197.10K shares per day over the past three months and 202.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Insiders hold about 25.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.83.