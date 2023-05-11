Consensus estimates for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.15, up 16.69% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1645 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2265953 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of VIRI for $33,900 on May 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,461 shares after completing the transaction at $4.52 per share. On May 23, another insider, Walsh Angela, who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,150 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.37M and an Enterprise Value of 3.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6683.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIRI traded 2.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.12M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 536.11k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 368.78k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.