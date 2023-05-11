Considering Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) was $0.78 for the day, up 4.95% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0366 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10153483 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7336.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 333.80M and an Enterprise Value of 232.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8069.

Shares Statistics:

BNGO traded an average of 7.16M shares per day over the past three months and 7.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 296.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.38M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.26M with a Short Ratio of 62.26M, compared to 58.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.85M to a low estimate of $8.52M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.67M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.76M, an increase of 43.70% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.74M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.8M, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.43M and the low estimate is $60.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.