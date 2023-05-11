Considering Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.18, up 16.34% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839258 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YVR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.71M and an Enterprise Value of 3.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has reached a high of $0.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2731.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YVR traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 408.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.05M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YVR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 306.35k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.