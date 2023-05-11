Considering NN Inc. (NNBR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636805 shares were traded. NNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3453 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2201.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NNBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 3,818 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 4,357 led to the insider holds 5,624,427 shares of the business.

Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 52,807 shares of NNBR for $52,358 on May 08. The 10% Owner now owns 5,620,609 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On May 05, another insider, Corre Partners Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,740 and bolstered with 5,567,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 44.65M and an Enterprise Value of 241.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNBR has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8477.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NNBR traded on average about 232.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NNBR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.9M to a low estimate of $130.2M. As of the current estimate, NN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.36M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.75M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498.74M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570.62M and the low estimate is $553M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.