Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $31.74 in the prior trading day, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) closed at $30.70, down -3.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533053 shares were traded. CRTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On March 01, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Glickman Sarah JS sold 5,042 shares for $30.27 per share. The transaction valued at 152,621 led to the insider holds 264,293 shares of the business.

Clarken Megan sold 2,294 shares of CRTO for $67,558 on Mar 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 434,301 shares after completing the transaction at $29.45 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Clarken Megan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 51,449 shares for $30.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,576,912 and left with 436,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRTO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRTO has reached a high of $36.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 205.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 317.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.77M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.94% stake in the company. Shares short for CRTO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 270.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 236.07k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $230.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.7M to a low estimate of $227.93M. As of the current estimate, Criteo S.A.’s year-ago sales were $214.53M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.11M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.64M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $988.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $928.22M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.