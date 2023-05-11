Danaher Corporation (DHR) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs DHR

After finishing at $235.16 in the prior trading day, Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) closed at $233.43, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2762459 shares were traded. DHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On April 26, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $310 to $250.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 18, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when LOHR WALTER G sold 3,490 shares for $240.88 per share. The transaction valued at 840,685 led to the insider holds 12,115 shares of the business.

Weidemanis Joakim sold 9,934 shares of DHR for $2,436,512 on May 04. The Executive Vice President now owns 91,423 shares after completing the transaction at $245.27 per share. On May 04, another insider, Couchara Georgeann, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 695 shares for $245.27 each. As a result, the insider received 170,463 and left with 1,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHR now has a Market Capitalization of 170.76B and an Enterprise Value of 184.89B. As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $303.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 262.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 729.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 648.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 3.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1319:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $9.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.4. EPS for the following year is $10.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $9.69.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $7.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.52B to a low estimate of $7.06B. As of the current estimate, Danaher Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.75B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.18B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.75B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.45B and the low estimate is $30.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.