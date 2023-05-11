Daseke Inc. (DSKE) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $6.46 in the prior trading day, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) closed at $6.16, down -4.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698859 shares were traded. DSKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DSKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Serianni Charles F bought 10,000 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 58,937 led to the insider holds 51,741 shares of the business.

Ellingsen Catharine D bought 4,200 shares of DSKE for $23,865 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 8,911 shares after completing the transaction at $5.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSKE now has a Market Capitalization of 340.68M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. As of this moment, Daseke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSKE has reached a high of $9.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 293.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DSKE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $446.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $474M to a low estimate of $426.02M. As of the current estimate, Daseke Inc.’s year-ago sales were $481.3M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.5M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.