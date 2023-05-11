DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) closed at $0.41 in the last session, up 2.50% from day before closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0156 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993696 shares were traded. DRTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4966 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Robinson Scott L bought 12,800 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 4,992 led to the insider holds 262,800 shares of the business.

Urban Benjamin Nicholas bought 166,716 shares of DRTT for $56,683 on Dec 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 612,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Sanders Kenneth D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 660 and bolstered with 223,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRTT now has a Market Capitalization of 38.45M and an Enterprise Value of 126.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4525, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5222.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRTT traded on average about 68.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 221.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.09M. Insiders hold about 19.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 491.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 518.6k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.43M to a low estimate of $42.43M. As of the current estimate, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $42.93M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.18M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.18M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.59M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.73M and the low estimate is $178.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.