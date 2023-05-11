ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) was $1.24 for the day, up 8.77% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686768 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GWH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Teamey Kyle bought 2,500 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,012 led to the insider holds 31,986 shares of the business.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 5,000 shares of GWH for $8,250 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 583,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,440 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,818 and left with 1,344,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWH now has a Market Capitalization of 202.19M and an Enterprise Value of 68.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8197.

Shares Statistics:

GWH traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 704.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.85M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.39M with a Short Ratio of 9.39M, compared to 9.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.5M to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, ESS Tech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686k, an estimated increase of 742.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.5M, an increase of 5,368.80% over than the figure of $742.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894k, up 5,434.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.7M and the low estimate is $37.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 422.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.