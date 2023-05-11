European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Stocks Hit Low of $15.91 Before Closing at $16.26

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) closed the day trading at $16.26 down -8.19% from the previous closing price of $17.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529260 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EWCZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.

On August 30, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on August 30, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when EWC Holdings, Inc. sold 1 shares for $18.48 per share. The transaction valued at 18 led to the insider holds 2 shares of the business.

General Atlantic GenPar (EW), sold 4,860,000 shares of EWCZ for $104,490,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 13,110,492 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share. On May 24, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,860,000 shares for $21.50 each. As a result, the insider received 104,490,000 and left with 13,110,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWCZ now has a Market Capitalization of 957.78M and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. As of this moment, European’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 302.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWCZ has reached a high of $27.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EWCZ traded about 352.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EWCZ traded about 426.13k shares per day. A total of 45.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.13M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EWCZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.47% and a Short% of Float of 12.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $50.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.2M to a low estimate of $49.1M. As of the current estimate, European Wax Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.43M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.86M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWCZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $227.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.35M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256M and the low estimate is $240.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.